Snotty Nose Rez Kids bringing hip hop sound to Cumberland

A small Haisla First Nation reserve in northwest B.C. is where Indigenous hip-hop duo Snotty Nose Rez Kids decided they had a voice that needed to be heard.

Darren “Young D” Metz and Quinton “Yung Trybez” Nyce have gone from writing poetry in elementary school and recording on a cheap desktop mic in Kitamaat Village to making politically charged anthems and joining the 2018 short list of Polaris Music Prize nominees. Snotty Nose Rez Kids’ success has come from nothing more than hard work and remaining true to themselves.

Their sophomore release, The Average Savage, caught the ear of the hundreds of critics, radio hosts and music industry icons that comprise the Polaris Music Prize jury, who were impressed by their strong message of pride, integrity and honouring land and self. More recently the duo’s album has been nominated for a Juno award.

Snotty Nose Rez Kids’ latest album, Rez Bangers & KoolaPops, sees the duo showing off an alternate side from the land-protecting warriors fans are used to.

On this album they draw parallels with non-Indigenous people by including artists with different cultural backgrounds. Rez Bangers & KoolaPops enlists features from Toronto crew the Sorority, Vancouver artist Brevner and Indo-Canadian duo Cartel Madras out of Calgary to show that “we are all relatable” says Young D.

If you saw their performance at last year’s Summer Solstice show, you’ll be at the Waverley in February.

If you missed them there come check out what the buzz is about.

Also on the bill will be Risa Rose, cozy, and Neils Weather Report!

