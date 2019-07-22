The Ghost Notes, with Mike Scharf on saxophone, Willy Gaw and Darren Herting on guitar, and Bill Lockie on upright-bass, fill the Shuswap Pie Company with warm, upbeat Gypsy jazz during a concert on Thursday, July 18. Dan Smith, Gareth Seys and Jordan Dick are next up in the Pie Company’s summer concert series with a show on Thursday, July 25, 5:30 to 7 p.m., admission by donation. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Snapshot: Sweet serving of Gypsy jazz
Ghost Notes on the menu at Shuswap Pie Co. concert series
