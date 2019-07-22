Snapshot: Sweet serving of Gypsy jazz

Ghost Notes on the menu at Shuswap Pie Co. concert series

The Ghost Notes, with Mike Scharf on saxophone, Willy Gaw and Darren Herting on guitar, and Bill Lockie on upright-bass, fill the Shuswap Pie Company with warm, upbeat Gypsy jazz during a concert on Thursday, July 18. Dan Smith, Gareth Seys and Jordan Dick are next up in the Pie Company’s summer concert series with a show on Thursday, July 25, 5:30 to 7 p.m., admission by donation. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Ghost Notes, with Mike Scharf on saxophone, Willy Gaw and Darren Herting on guitar, and Bill Lockie on upright-bass, fill the Shuswap Pie Company with their warm, upbeat Gypsy jazz during a concert on Thursday, July 18. Dan Smith, Gareth Seys and Jordan Dick are next up in the Pie Company’s summer concert series with a show on Thursday, July 25, 5:30 to 7 p.m., admission by donation. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)

Read more: South Shuswap summer concert series a musical escape

Read more: Hot summer of concerts in store for Salmon Arm

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter