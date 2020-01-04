Snapshot: Salmon Arm performing arts centre patrons

Fred Green with the Shuswap Society for the Arts and Culture and the Shuswap Community Foundation’s Ralph Segreto (second from right) receive donations from Nancy Cooper, Bill Laird and Jake Jacobson towards a new endowment fund set up to help establish a new multi-function performing arts centre in Salmon Arm. (Jillian Jezersek photo)

An endowment fund has been established to help make a new Salmon Arm performing arts centre a reality.

The Shuswap Society for the Arts and Culture, in their pursuit of a multi-functional performing arts centre, recently announced the opening of an endowment fund with the Shuswap Community Foundation. To help build the account, city residents Nancy Cooper, Bill Laird and Jake Jacobson (right), presented donations to the foundation’s Ralph Segreto and the society’s Fred Green (left).

Anyone wishing to make a contribution to the proposed performing arts centre can do so through the Shuswap Community Foundation.

