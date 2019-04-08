Snapshot: Bremnes hits it home

Salmon Arm’s Dan Bremnes gives a passionate performance to an appreciative audience filling the seats at the Salmar Classic Friday night, April 5. Bremnes kicked off his Canadian tour in Salmon Arm for the release of his latest album, Wherever I Go. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Salmon Arm’s Dan Bremnes gives a passionate performance to an appreciative audience filling the seats at the Salmar Classic Friday night, April 5. Bremnes kicked off his Canadian tour in Salmon Arm for the release of his latest album, Wherever I Go. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

Read more: Loss of record contract strengthens musician as artist

Read more: Putting faith in musical career

Read more: No rest for the weary

@SalmonArmnewsroom@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter