Smoky skies do not deter painters at Campbell River Plein-Air paint out

The Campbell River Plein-Air Paint Out got off to a smoky start on Saturday, but that didn’t keep at least two painters from setting up at the Sybill Andrews cottage.

Campbell River Arts Council administrator Heather Hughson and event organizer Nanci Cook took advantage of the chance to get outside and paint on Saturday, even though the smoke had obscured the ocean views they were hoping for.

“It’s a great opportunity for a visit,” said Cook. “I haven’t talked to Heather since COVID started.”

Other painters also had the chance to take part in the event, as there was a socially-distanced virtual option available this year. The Campbell River event was part of a international event that takes place every year.

“Campbell River is on the map,” said Cook.

The two were at the cottage from 10 a.m. to around 3 p.m. on Saturday. The event was originally planned to go all weekend, but as of Saturday afternoon, the Sunday paint off was weather dependant.

Painters who were looking to take part on Sunday can check the event on Facebook for updates.

