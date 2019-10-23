Smithers Queer Film Night

The Smithers Pride Society (SPS) is hosting a Queer Film night.

The society wanted to showcase some of the films from the Vancouver Queer Film Fest (VQFF) in Smithers.

“These aren’t just films we got off the internet,” said Brianna van Donselaar, SPS president. “They were curated by the VQFF and played at their fest this year.”

She added it will be a good night of learning experiences and there will be community partners with information booths.

“The doors will open at 6, there will be a chance to mingle, see some of the info booths and then we will move into our short films which will [be] about 45 mins and then an intermission and then we will end our night with our feature film.”

The feature film is called The T. It follows a young trans woman and a queer black man as they re-learn how to be best friends in the wake of their romantic relationship ending when one transitions.

The four short films include Brunch Queen that follows a hilarious gay couple; La Ceri-se about a fashion photographer struggling with how society continues to view, label and restrain her; Everything’s Great which is about an awkward lesbian seeking stability; and I am Me about an Indigenous Cree Transgender woman.

Van Donselaar said their goal was not only to give a small town a taste from a big film festival but also to do an event in November.

“We wanted to make sure that pride is a year round thing. It isn’t just a day or a month or a season.”

So far ticket sales have been slow, she said, but hopes it will pick up as the event grows nearer.

She also noted some people had expressed concern about use of the word ‘queer,’ which has had derogatory connotations in the past. She said whether it is derogatory depends on context. It is the ‘Q’ in LGBTQ, she explained, and kind of an umbrella term that many people in the community self-identify with so it is appropriate for the Smithers event and consistent with the bigger festival.

The film night is open to the public.

“We hope to see everyone there, celebrate diversity and have a good night,” Van Donselaar said.

The event will take place at the Della Herman Theatre on November 9 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $17 for adults and $12 for youth and can be purchased at smitherspride.yapsody.com.