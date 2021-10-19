Small but mighty singers to showcase Salmon Arm in national school music challenge

Bastion Elementary music students hope to showcase Salmon Arm when they film their entry in this year’s CBC Music Class Challenge at the base of the giant treble clef sculpture on Thursday, Oct. 28, 2021. (File photo)

Some small but mighty singers will be gathering downtown at Salmon Arm’s giant treble clef later this month to perform their entry in a national classroom music challenge. And they won’t be doing it alone.

Bastion Elementary is one of the schools competing in this year’s CBC Music Class Challenge. For the competition, schools are given a list of music by Canadian artists to choose from. One of the options in particular, Small But Mighty by Ginalina, immediately struck a chord with Bastion’s music teacher, Shannon MacLachlan.

“I hadn’t even clicked on it before I thought, well, that’s Salmon Arm, because our city slogan is Small City, Big Ideas,” said MacLachlan. “So I listened to the song and I immediately liked it, it was the right level for a number of my classes and I thought they would enjoy it, it’s really catchy.”

An idea began to take root, MacLachlan explained. It was an opportunity for her students to do something big – Bastion’s musical entry could also be a chance to showcase Salmon Arm and its music scene, utilizing the giant treble clef sculpture as a backdrop.

“The kids are going to be the main piece of the song… but we thought we would invite other people to come out and join us, singing our song with us and bring everybody together under the treble clef,” said MacLachlan.

Some musicians, city council, school board members and others are being asked to join the music students on the day of the recording to sing along during the last verse of the song.

COVID-19 health and safety protocols will be in place and participants have been asked to maintain a minimum two-metre distance from students, or be masked if within that distance.

Supportive of the project, city council agreed to temporarily close Lakeshore Drive in front of the treble clef, as well as Alexander Street between Lakeshore and Hudson Avenue, from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28.

MacLachlan said her music students are “beyond excited” about their upcoming performance.

“These kids just light up when they sing the song,” said MacLachlan. “It gives them confidence… And they actually are doing a mighty act that’s going to be part of something really big and it always feels good to be a part of something really positive.”

While the CBC Music Class Challenge might be the spark behind this year’s Bastion Elementary entry, the goal, at least for MacLachlan, is to show the kids the power of music and how it can unite people.

“People can gather together and, whether they’re singing or not, they’re going to be listening and enjoying and watching and inspiring and that’s really the message I’m hoping to give to the kids and anybody who watches the show as well,” said MacLachlan.

