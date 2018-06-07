Slovakian Choir to perform in Campbell River

Since the late 1980's, Campbell Riverites have been treated to concerts by world-renowned choirs as part of the Kathaumixw International Choral Festival's touring program.

Island Voices Chamber Choir will be hosting Ad Una Corda from Pezinok, Slovakia at the Campbell River Baptist Church at 7 p.m. on Sunday, July 8. The Slovakian choir will be here as part of the Kathaumixa International Choral Festival’s touring program.

Since the late 1980’s, Campbell Riverites have been treated to concerts by world-renowned choirs as part of the Kathaumixw International Choral Festival’s touring program.

Many people will remember the awe-inspiring concert by the New Zealand Secondary Choir, the superb Estonian Girls’ Choir, Australia’s Birallee Blokes, the Filipino Chamber choir, and other award-winners. This July 8, the tradition will continue.

This year’s visiting choir will be Ad Una Corda, from Pezinok, Slovakia. This adult choral group has a 150 year history, dating back to November 1867. In the mid-20th century, activities were limited by religious persecution during the communist era, but the choir now thrives. Ad Una Corda performs sacred music, spirituals and folk music, and has participated in many events, from concerts to festivals and competitions. It has toured 15 European countries, Israel, and the USA, winning awards in Portugal, Denmark, the Czech Republic, and Rome. The choir regularly cooperates with professional orchestras and has released two CDs and a number of public recordings for Slovak Radio.

Island Voices Chamber Choir is delighted to host yet another award-winning choir.

Organizer Jo-Anne Preston says ,”We are very lucky to be asked to welcome such a fine choir as this.

The Kathaumixw folks have always been very good to us, sending some of the best choirs – we have hosted the festival’s ‘Choir of the World’ more than once. I am so looking forward to hearing Ad Una Corda. Imagine a choir that has been in existence as long as our country. “

Ad Una Corda will be performing at the Campbell River Baptist Church at 7 pm on Sunday, July 8th. Tickets are $10 and will be available at The Music Plant and at the door. For those wishing to be involved as more than a listener, Island Voices is looking for billeting families.

For more information, contact Jo-Anne Preston (250-337-5730 or jo-anne.preston@shaw.ca).

International Choral Kathaumixw will be held July 3-7 in Power River this year. The International Choral Kathaumixw is a five-day choral festival filled with concerts, common song singing, choral and vocal solo competitions, conductor’s seminars and social events.