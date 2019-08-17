SLIDESHOW: Symphony in the Park

Young musicians from the Abbotsford Youth Orchestra play at the Symphony in the Park concert at Mill Lake Friday night. John Morrow photos

Abbotsfordians were serenaded by the city’s talented young orchestra musicians during the Symphony in the Park concert at Mill Lake last Friday night.

The free concert was hosted by Songs, Strings and Steps, an organization that plays shows around the Lower Mainland. On Friday playslists featured classical renditions of popular movie themes such as Star Wars, Lord of the Rings, The Avengers and more.

The group is headed by concert violinist Calvin Dyck, who along with Ethan Collison, were the feature soloists for the night.

Photos taken by John Morrow.