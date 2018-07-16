SLIDESHOW: Soul sounds at White Rock’s Five Corners

The music of Big City Soul hit all the right notes for attendees of Saturday’s open-air concert at White Rock’s Five Corners. (Chris Leach photo)

The TD Concerts at the Pier series brought a crowd out to Five Corners Saturday, for a performance by Big City Soul.

The series launched at East Beach July 5 with famed 1980s Canadian rockers, Honeymoon Suite and singer-songwriter Ranj Singh.

Nex up, the series returns to East Beach this Thursday (July 19) for Beyond the Eyes and Daniel Wesley, and an evening teaming The Lonely, celebrating the music of Roy Orbison, with Big River, a tribute to Johnny Cash, (July 26).

The series will be back at Five Corners on Aug. 11 for the combined line-up of Abra Cadabra (a salute to Abba) and The Piano Man (a tribute to Billy Joel and Elton John), before the last concert, Aug. 18 at Totem Plaza, featuring South Surrey’s The Wilds, plus The Northern Pikes.

(Slideshow photos courtesy of Chris Leach & Christy Fox)