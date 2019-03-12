Sleeping Beauty returns for opera lovers

Presentation of Bolshoi Ballet plays March 17 at the Salmar Classic.

In response to ballet lovers’ requests, the Salmar Classic has added another one of the most famous and beloved ballets to this season’s roster.

A presentation of the Bolshoi Ballet’s The Sleeping Beauty runs Saturday, March 17, at 1 p.m.

On her 16 birthday, Princess Aurora falls under the curse of the evil fairy Carabosse and into a deep slumber lasting 100 years. Only the kiss of a prince can break the spell.

A resplendent fairytale ballet, The Sleeping Beauty features scores of magical characters including fairies, the Little Red Riding Hood, Puss in Boots and a beautiful young Princess Aurora performed by Olga Smirnova, a truly extraordinary talent. This is classical ballet at its finest.

Run time is 170 minutes.

