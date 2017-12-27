Slap Shot Santa packs the house for Christmas concert at Barriere Elementary

The Dec. 21 Christmas Concert at Barriere Elementary School was a grand success with everyone enjoying the performance immensely.

Photography by Mikael Kjellstrom (Kjellström)

Parents, family members and friends turned out to see the show and to encourage the youngsters with their production.

The colourful and fun performance was a grand start to the holiday season within the community.