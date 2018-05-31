Sixth annual PRISMA Symphony Cruise

Each year since 2012, the Symphony Cruise has brought hundreds of people to Powell River from the Comox Valley to attend a matinée performance by the PRISMA Festival Orchestra.

The Pacific Region International Summer Music Academy (PRISMA) Festival is proud to present the sixth annual Symphony Cruise.

The event will take place on Saturday, June 23, capping off two weeks of performances as part of the PRISMA Festival in Powell River.

Each year since 2012, the Symphony Cruise has brought hundreds of people to Powell River from the Comox Valley to attend a matinée performance by the PRISMA Festival Orchestra.

The 2018 cruise will feature a tribute to Diaghilev and the Ballets Russes and performances of Richard Strauss’ Josephslegende (Symphonic Fragment), Igor Stravinsky’s Le Sacre du Printemps (The Rite of Spring) and special appearances by the finalists of PRISMA’s Concerto Competition. The winner will get to spend a week performing with the Moscow Symphony Orchestra later in 2018.

PRISMA’s Symphony Cruise serves as the ideal day-trip for ProBus tour groups and festival-seekers alike. We are offering multiple ticket packages to suit a wide range of demographics, alongside general admission tickets for $25 each:

Our $85 deluxe package includes walk-on ferry transportation from Little River (Comox) to Westview (Powell River) on the 9:55 a.m. sailing, ground transportation to and from the concert at the Evergreen Theatre, a lunch of local OceanWise fish provided by Lois Lake Steelhead (vegetarian options are also available), and a ticket to the matinée performance at 1:30 p.m. Patrons will return to Comox as walk-ons on the 5:15 sailing, also covered in the price of admission.

For those who are keen to patronize one of Powell River’s fantastic local restaurants instead, our $60 package includes all of the above except for lunch. There are dozens of fantastic dining options along Marine Avenue, just steps from the ferry terminal and a short walk or taxi ride from the concert venue.

Cash bar service will be available at the theatre before the concert and during the intermission.

Please note, all group orders must be received by June 8. Contact boxoffice@prismafestival.com or visit prismafestival.com/symphony_cruise for more information.