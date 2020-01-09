Six-week writing workshop coming to Courtenay Museum

A series of six linked writing workshops will take place at the Courtenay Museum, beginning Saturday, Jan. 18 and running every two weeks until March 28. Stock image

The winter season is a wonderful time to explore creative endeavours.

Why not dive into that writing project you’ve been mulling over?

With the support of a skilled instructor and fellow writers, you will see it take shape. Quadra Island author and historian Jeanette Taylor will be leading a series of six linked workshops at the Courtenay Museum, beginning Saturday, Jan. 18 and running every two weeks until March 28.

Hosted by the McLoughlin Gardens Society, the series is titled Creative Writing Primer, and is designed for both beginning writers and those with more experience.

Putting together a piece of well-crafted writing requires a number of specific skills, whether it’s a memoir or family history, biography, or fiction. These include story crafting, editing savvy and planning structures.

As the author of several books of local history, Taylor believes learning to write depends on developing these skills, as well as great storytelling.

“Whether you’re writing for family or hope to publish a novel, it’s all about presenting a memorable tale and characters who grab the imagination of readers,” says Taylor.

Each three-hour workshop will focus on one aspect of the craft of writing, including story planning, finding focus, character development, settings, scenes, writing craft, voice, writer’s block, self-motivation and publication options.

Class exercises and homework will advance participants’ in-process writing. Registrants should have a subject in mind, with the basic research done, as a starting-point for class exercises. Taylor will take participants through all the phases of a project, from research and creative writing tips to thoughts about publication.

The bi-weekly schedule allows time for homework, as participants polish a final excerpt of their work for instructor and peer critiques. Course fees are $305 for members of the McLoughlin Gardens Society and $325 for non-members. Fees include a comprehensive binder with course handouts. To register, please contact society board member Christine Dickinson by phone at 250-218-5729 or by e-mail at chrisda@shaw.ca to arrange a deposit of $100, or visit mcloughlingardens.org and follow the links to register online.