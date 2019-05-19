Sister speaks about late artist’s work at posthumous show in Fort Langley

Two of late Langley artist Nancy Crawford's colleagues will discuss her work

Cindy Wilkers is speaking at an exhibition of her late sister’s art at the Fort Gallery.

Two artists who worked closely with the late Nancy Crawford will give some insights into how she developed the works that are featured in With Love and Gratitude.

The posthumous exhibition of Crawford’s art is ongoing until May 26 at the Fort Gallery, 9048 Glover Road.

Crawford’s sister and fellow artist Cindy Wilkers and Julia Bennett, who taught with Crawford many years, will present their talks at the Fort Gallery at 7 p.m. on May 23.

A presentation by Crawford herself will also be shown, to have her explain her work in her own words.

Artist/teacher Bennett taught with Crawford, and they had several joint shows, both at the Fort Gallery and at Langley Fine Arts School’s Mary Pratt gallery.

Wilkers had many opportunities to work closely with her sister, both in Langley and in her overseas workshops, allowing her to study first hand the many techniques that Crawford brought to her encaustic painting, and her processes and conceptual framework.

Wilkers will also introduce selected video tutorials by Crawford herself, that will shed light on how she created her encaustic collections.

The Fort Gallery hours are Wednesday to Sunday, from noon to 5 p.m., and can be found online at www.fortgallery.ca.

