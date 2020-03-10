Sip and savour while helping vulnerable animals at Chilliwack SPCA’s Wine for Whiskers fundraiser

Sponsors needed for Wine for Whiskers, the Chilliwack SPCA's biggest fundraiser of the year

Wine for Whiskers helps the Chilliwack SPCA raise critical funds to benefit the animals in their care fundraiser, like Pekoe pictured here. This year’s fundraiser takes place on April 27. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)

It’s the Chilliwack SPCA’s largest fundraising event of the year and it’s sure to be the cat’s meow.

This year’s theme for Wine for Whiskers is the Roaring Twenties and it’ll be an evening full of food samples, wine and auctions on Monday, April 27 at Bravo Restaurant and Lounge.

“This signature event helps our branch raise critical funds to benefit the animals in our care,” said Chloé MacBeth, Chilliwack SPCA branch manager. “As a cruelty investigation hub, the Chilliwack BC SPCA cares for some of the most vulnerable animals.”

Along with a variety of wines and a plethora of appetizers courtesy of Bravo and Vino Veritas Wines, the fundraiser will feature both silent and live auctions, plus a 50/50 draw.

There will also be a “live” horse race where a handful of people on stick horses will be racing to the finish line by answering SPCA-based trivia questions.

All proceeds from Wine for Whiskers support neglected, abused and abandoned animals in the care of the BC SPCA Chilliwack branch. Last year the event brought in $10,000 and this year the goal is $20,000.

Folks can help the Chilliwack SPCA reach that goal by purchasing tickets or by becoming a sponsor.

Tickets are $50 and available at spca.bc.ca/events/event/chilliwack-wine.

Wine for Whiskers, a fundraiser for the BC SPCA Chilliwack branch, takes place Monday, April 27 from 6 to 9 p.m. at Bravo (46224 Yale Rd.). For more information, contact the branch at (604) 823-6612 or email chilliwack@spca.bc.ca.

For sponsorship inquiries, email Chloé MacBeth at cmacbeth@spca.bc.ca.

