Singleton on stage for Mother’s Day Brunch at Dream Cafe

The up-and-coming singer/songwriter will perform at 10 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. sittings

Jessica Singleton will be the guest performer at the Dream Café’s Mother’s Day Brunch for three sittings starting at 10 a.m. (Western News file photo)

Up-and-coming Penticton singer/songwriter Jessica Singleton will be performing her first solo gig of the season Sunday at the Dream Café’s Mother’s Day Brunch.

The café is having three sittings on Mother’s Day (May 12), at 10 a.m. 11:30 a.m. and 1 p.m. During each of the sittings, Jessica will be performing a collection of well-known pop and jazz songs, along with some of her original creations.

There is no cover charge and patrons will get to enjoy the café’s unique brunch menu items including the Belgium waffles and eggs Benedict.

In February, Singleton performed in the Princess Margaret Secondary School production of the musical Mamma Mia to sold-out audiences at the Cleland Theatre, as well as singing the national anthem at the Penticton Vees B.C. Hockey League home games at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

READ MORE: Aspiring musician lends talent to help schools

She also recently had a couple of private performances at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities dinner at the Lakeside Hotel in March and the YES Project fundraiser at the Poplar Grove Winery in April.

READ MORE: Penticton teen performing in support of YES Project at the Dream Café

She will be performing around town during the summer months and will then be off to university to pursue a bachelor of music in voice in the fall.

Contact the Dream Café for reservations at 250-490-9012, or online at https://thedreamcafe.ca.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<