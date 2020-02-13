Singing valentines in Parksville and Qualicum Beach fund children’s charity

The Tidesmen Chorus will be delivering singing valentines throughout the Nanaimo, Parksville and Qualicum Beach areas on Feb. 14 to fundraise for charity. (Courtesy of Mike Patterson)

A group of musicians from the mid-Island will be singing for a cause this coming Valentine’s Day in the Parksville Qualicum Beach area.

The Tidesman Chorus, a group of four acappella quartets, are taking requests for singing valentine deliveries from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., from Nanaimo north to Qualicum Beach, with all proceeds going to the Nanaimo Child Development Centre.

Jay Cousins is a tenor in one of the four barbershop quartets. He’s been singing with the Tidesmen for over 15 years, and takes part in the annual Valentine’s day event with gusto. The annual event is now in its 23rd year.

“I love it – it’s just so much fun. We get together with the quartet, sing to the ladies, bring them a rose. When you can bring happiness to people, and make them smile and bring a tear sometimes and all of that, it’s really rewarding to do that,” said Cousins.

The group always donates to the NCDC, but this year they’re taking their generosity up a notch by donating all their net proceeds to the charity. The NCDC supports children with developmental disabilities by funding programs and services like occupational and speech therapy.

“Our charity of choice has always been the Nanaimo Child Development Centre. We give them a fair amount of dollars every year. … We’re going to be a bit more generous this year, which is a great way to go, because we love this charity,” said Cousins.

The group offers a number of different songs to sing, all around the Valentine’s day theme of love. They come to homes, offices, restaurants, you name it. The quartet will arrive in formal dress, serenade your special someone with two love songs and also present a rose and a card with a custom message inside.

Anyone interested in booking a singing valentine can head to www.tidesmen.com, or call the “Valentine’s hotline” at 250-758-0403.

