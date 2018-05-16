Singers welcome for new Miners Memorial Choir

In commemoration of the 100th anniversary of labour activist Albert 'Ginger' Goodwin's death, the Cumberland Museum and Archives invites you to be a part of the Miners Memorial Choir.

Join choir director Wendy Nixon Stothert for six weeks of rehearsals leading up to an exciting public performance.

Learn and share historic labour songs. Join choir director Wendy Nixon Stothert for six weeks of rehearsals leading up to an exciting public performance at this year’s special Ginger Goodwin memorial events.

Nixon currently directs six adult community choirs that sing a wide variety of repertoire, including the three Just in Time contemporary ensembles, the Canadian Military Wives Choir Comox, the Berwick Choir, and co-leads the CV Pop-Up Choir.

“I’m really excited to delve into the realm of these powerful iconic labour songs. Some of the songs we’ll be singing, like Hold the Fort, herald from the late 1800’s, while others, like Rita MacNeil’s Working Man are more contemporary,” she explained.

“All experience levels are welcome to participate. During our rehearsals we will learn the music and some vocal and choral techniques in a fun and supportive atmosphere. Music has been used throughout the ages to unite people in a powerful way. I’m already learning so much about this important time in history by connecting with the miners’ stories through song.”

Rehearsals take place on Wednesday evenings, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., in Cumberland from May 23 to June 20. On Saturday, June 23, the Miners Memorial Choir will ‘raise its voice’ during the re-enactment of Goodwin’s funeral march down Dunsmuir Avenue, and again on the stage at Cumberland Village Park.

The choir is free to join. Visit www.minersmemorial.ca and register under ‘Take Part’.