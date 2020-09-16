Singer/songwriter Trevor Price to play Parksville’s ‘Music at the Museum’ series

Folk musician Trevor Price will perform at Parksville’s ‘Music at the Museum’ series on Sunday, Sept. 20. (Photo submitted)

Vancouver Island singer and songwriter Trevor Price will play Parksville’s ‘Music at the Museum’ concert series.

Concert-goers to the Sept. 20 (1 p.m.) event can expect Price to perform a selection of contemporary folk that include cover songs and his own original work. His accompanying instruments will be an acoustic guitar, harmonica and dulcimer.

Price, who currently lives in Nanaimo, draws his inspiration from life experiences and the great West Coast outdoors.

“It’s the best place I’ve ever been,” he said.

He has two recently released singles,’Welcome Home’ and ‘This Highway’ and is currently working on an extended play record. His single ‘Welcome Home’ was inspired by one of his children moving away with their family.

Since moving with his family from Toronto to Vancouver Island nearly 25 years ago, Price has performed in the Parksville and Nanaimo area. Previous performances have taken place at the Nanaimo Rivers Day, the Nanaimo Concert in the Park and at the Ground Zero Acoustic Lounge.

Price has performed since he was 15 years old, and is greatly influenced by Canadian artists such as Gordon Lightfoot and Murray McLachlan.

This will be the first time Price has ever performed at an event hosted by the Parksville Museum.

In an email, museum president Mary-Ellen Cambell said the Music at the Museum series emerged from a desire of musicians wanting to perform and an audience wanting to listen in a safe environment.

Price’s performance will begin at 1 p.m., in the newly constructed courtyard, and will run approximately 90 minutes. Admission to the show is by donation, with the suggestion of $5 per person or $10 per family or group.

Since the event is weather-dependent, Price urges attendees to check with himself or the museum if concerned about rain or smoke.

Guests are also encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs to this event, as it remains a family-friendly outdoor activity that allows for social distancing.

You can also catch Price on Saturday, Sept. 19 at the Qualicum Beach Farmers’ Market (open 8:30 a.m. to noon).

