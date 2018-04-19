Singer-songwriter performs songs about life on the road with new album

Singer-songwriter Jeffery Straker is hitting the road in Western Canada for the second half of his Dirt Road Confessional Tour which has taken him him across Canada, through Europe and into Latin America.

The musician will be at Char’s Landing in Port Alberni on Saturday, April 21.

Often drawing comparisons to a young Billy Joel, Kris Kristofferson, or Elton John, Straker’s own personal influences have come to light on his most recent record Dirt Road Confessional. The12-song collection is centred around themes of a musician’s life on the road constantly taking the traveller away from familiarity, juxtaposed against themes of the human desire for stability, love, and lasting relationships.

It debuted at #5 on the iTunes Canada Singer-Songwriter charts and has had airplay on CBC Radio as well as college/community radio.

Straker performs more than 100 shows per year across Canada and abroad. He’s had a music video chart in the top 10 nationwide and has toured internationally playing pianos in places as far away as Mexico, Chile and Peru.

His folk-pop hooks and rootsy story-telling have been featured in Film, TV, and theatrical productions while he maintains a touring schedule in venues ranging from house concerts to theatres and festivals, as well as shows with symphony orchestras.

Straker was the winner of the Vina Del Mar International Song Competition in Chile in 2014 representing Canada where he earned a Latin American fan following performing to a live audience of 20,000 music fans as well as the nightly TV audience of 150,000,000 viewers around the Spanish speaking world.

Tickets to Saturday’s show are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. The show starts at 8 p.m.