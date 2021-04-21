Singer-songwriter Daniel Wesley brings his unique ‘beach music’ sound to Campbell River

Catch Daniel Wesley in an intimate live stream concert experience on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. presented by the Tidemark Theatre and Go Pop? Concerts.

Daniel Wesley and the Tidemark Theatre will present an intimate live stream concert experience on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Photo submitted

Catch Daniel Wesley in an intimate live stream concert experience on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. presented by the Tidemark Theatre and Go Pop? Concerts.

Wesley’s music has always been a call to live life to the fullest. And on Beach Music, the West Coast singer/songwriter’s ninth full-length album, that call rings out more clearly than ever.

Recorded with producer John Raham at Afterlife Studios, Beach Music finds Wesley reaffirming his roots, but also expanding on his signature brand of reggae-tinged beach music. Wesley said Beach Music was recorded on vintage reel-to-reel analog equipment from the ’70s and it’s his first entirely acoustic album. He said he enjoyed being back in the studio. Wesley said it’s different from playing live.

“For me it’s like painting,” he said. “You get the canvas and you figure out what colours you want to use and then from there you just kind of go with your gut and I’ve always really enjoyed that.”

From highly personal tracks like See Your Star and Older Now, to lighthearted offerings such as lead single and post-legalization anthem, Fire, the common thread on Beach Music is Wesley’s willingness to navigate life carefully but with open arms, taking it all as it comes, and enjoying every moment.

Sponsored by the BC Touring Council, Campbell River Mirror and the What’s On Digest, the Tidemark Theatre and Got Pop? Concerts presents, Daniel Wesley on Friday, May 7 at 7:30 p.m. Live stream tickets are $15 for members and $20 for non members (+ applicable taxes and fees), and can be purchased through the Tidemark’s virtual box office (250.287.PINK) Tuesday through Thursday between 12 p.m. and 4 p.m. Tickets are also available online: tidemarktheatre.com

RELATED: Tidemark Theatre reinvents live performances with hybrid model

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter </p

Campbell River Mirror