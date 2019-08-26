Sing Your Joy choir open to singers for ninth season

The Sing Your Joy young adult chorus performing their season-ending April show. The audition-free chorus for ages 16 to 29 will resume for the 2019 fall season starting Sept. 9. (Brad Edwards Photography)

When Gordon Miller and Christine Chepyha started the Sing Your Joy choir in 2011 it was for young adults looking for a place to come and sing.

It’s free, and there are no auditions or barriers.

And it has stayed that way ever since. The choir is getting ready for its ninth season, with an intake at the first rehearsal, Monday, Sept. 9, 6 p.m. at Oak Bay United Church.

READ MORE: Sing Your Joy choir to stage Time Warp show

READ MORE: Sing Your Joy shares its community feeling

The only caveat is its a youth choir aged 16 to 29, which was also the goal from the beginning.

“We wanted to create a choir for this age group with no barriers to participation, and quite often finances are a barrier,” Chepyha said.

The choir runs two seasons, a fall season from September to December and a winter season from January to April. Each end with a performance. This year’s concert event is called “Beautiful & Beyond” and is booked for Dec. 6 at St. Aiden’s United Church.

Co-directors Gordon Miller and Christine Chepyha of the Sing Your Joy chorus with Board Chair Peter Scales. (Brad Edwards Photography)

Each season about 65 or 70 per cent of the choir return. Some come and go for school, others are transient for education. And some join while visiting from other parts of the world, Chepyha said.

“Once you try it a couple nights we ask those who want to join to commit for the concert.”

When the group starts there is a period of getting to know each other as there are always new people. By the end, it is a great community with friendships who support each other.

“And they make a great sound,” Chepyha said.

This year’s music will include the Beatles, Gordon Lightfoot, Pink, and some Broadway musical pieces. Beatles because, Chepya was inspired from seeing Paul McCartney in Edmonton last year.

Chepyha and Miller are co-directors. Chepyha plays the piano while Miller conducts. Miller was the Oak Bay United Church musical director when they started and is now in community outreach with the James Bay United Church. Chepyha is a professional musician.

The two are compensated for their time from the ticket sales for the concert and donations.

Looking ahead, the group will commission its first musical piece to perform next year. The co-directors secured a grant from the CRD Arts committee and are using it hire Brian Tate. They’ll perform the piece next year for their 10th anniversary.

“Tate will work with our singers to develop the lyrics, and we’re really excited, because this is our first time we’ve engaged a composer to write the piece for us,” Chepyha said. “It shows we’re getting there.”

For more information visit singyourjoy.ca/join-now

New and returning singers are welcome on Sept. 9 and 16, the start of the 13-week season.

reporter@oakbaynews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter