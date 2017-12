The Royal Canadian Theatre Company's production of Sinbad, the Pirates and the Dinosaur at the ACT in Maple Ridge

Kerri Norris, left, plays Queen Anne Bonney and James King plays The Old Man of the Sea, in the Royal Canadian Theatre Company’s production Sinbad, the Pirates and the Dinosaur at the ACT in Maple Ridge Saturday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/THE NEWS)

The Royal Canadian Theatre Company presented a traditional British pantomime at the ACT Arts Centre Saturday afternoon called Sinbad, The Pirates and The Dinosaur. The show was written and directed by Ellie King and had four performances at the ACT. Their next production will be the English farce Funny Moneywritten by Ray Cooney. Tickets are available for the March 8 and 9 performances.

For more information call 604-476-2787 or go to rctheatreco.com.

Sinbad