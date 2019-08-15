Simms Park Summer Concert series continues with Retro Rock Revival

Experience the energy of rock n’ roll from the 1950s with Retro Rock Revival on Sunday, Aug. 18 at 7 p.m. at Simms Park in Courtenay. This free concert is hosted by the City of Courtenay.

In the time-honoured tradition of the ’50s sock hop, Retro Rock Revival will deliver iconic rock favourites from the past that will keep everyone dancing.

The band features a great line-up, including the charismatic Terry Marshall on vocals/rhythm guitar, Richard Spencer on lead guitar/vocals, Ralph Barrat on keys/vocals, Mike Berman on drums/backing vocals and KC Hingley on bass/vocals.

Simms Millennium Park is located by the 5th Street Bridge and across from Lewis Park. Please bring your own lawn chair or blanket.

Last concert will be a food bank drive

The last concert of the Simms Park summer season is coming up. On Sunday, Aug. 25, My Generation brings the ultimate Woodstock experience. This concert also features a food bank drive. Please bring a non-perishable food donation or cash donation. For concert information, call the Courtenay Recreation Lewis Centre at 250-338-5371 or get updates at www.courtenay.ca/simms

The Simms Summer Concert Series season is sponsored by the Comox Valley Record, The Goat 98.9 FM, What’s On Comox Valley and the City of Courtenay.