SilverStar wine, music extravaganza returns

Sip the fine wines of British Columbia and enjoy the fresh mountain air in this amazing outdoor setting this summer.

The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society and SilverStar Mountain Resort invites the public to a British Columbian sensory experience of local wine and live music in a picturesque mountain village at Mile High Wine and Music Aug. 11.

Experience Canada’s highest outdoor wine and music event as 30 wineries from across the Okanagan Valley showcase their wines in one of the most beautiful alpine settings in Canada.

“Mile High Wine and Music offers all of our favorite things about the Okanagan Valley in one setting,” said Katherine Bramall, operations and events manager, The Okanagan Wine Festivals Society. “Sunshine, the outdoors, live music, great food and of course wine. We are so excited to once again partner with SilverStar Mountain Resort and our member wineries to offer this amazingly fun and always sold out event.”

“The weekend has become one of our most anticipated festivals of the year,” said Jesse Crockett, hospitality director at SilverStar Mountain Resort. “With amazing food, wine and music to be enjoyed — it is an Okanagan event not to be missed.”

Throughout the weekend, those with a taste for outdoor adventure can take in SilverStar’s summer activities: more than 120 kilometres of downhill and cross-country mountain biking trails, hiking, wildflower tours, Gondola rides from the village and more.

Noble Adventures will have shuttles to and from the village for Vernon residents. Guests outside of Vernon city limits can contact Noble Adventures directly for shuttle options. One-way fare is $15 per person, return trip is $25 per person. Contact Noble Adventures for reservations at 250-253-8379 or byron@nobleadventures.net.

Tickets will be released Tuesday, May 29 with early bird pricing, slowpoke pricing and followed by general admission pricing. Tickets will be available online at www.showpass.com/mile-high-wine-music.

@VernonNewsnewstips@vernonmorningstar.com