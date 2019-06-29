SilverStar hosts long weekend of music and competitive races

SilverStar Mountain Resort is hosting a long weekend of events and excitement.

The weekend kicks off with the Slay the Dragon races. The individual races set on the SilverStar Beowulf trails, named after the monsters that were slain by the hero Beowulf; the 13 km Grendel, 25 km Grendel’s Mother, and the 50 km Dragon. Runners on the Dragon will face an elevation change of 1,600 metres over the length of the course. This is the third year since the Dragon was first slain and the trail established.

Just before noon, the Okanagan24 race kicks off. Cyclists compete in a grueling 24-hour competition, with divisions for teams of five, corporate teams of up to 10, and solo riders. The riders start at SilverStar Mountain’s Peak, at an elevation of 1,609 metres, with 400 metres of elevation change in the course layout.

The Okanagan24 is Canada’s highest 24-hour race, and was founded by 24-hour Canadian racing champions Cory Wallace and Leighton Poidevin. For cyclists who want to race the track but are unable to go for the entire 24-hours, there are four-hour solo races along the course as well.

There will be something for the whole family to enjoy at SilverStar this weekend, including Gnome Roam – a free scavenger hunt for kids – eurobungy, and the gondola will be open all weekend for scenic rides.

After the 24-hour race finishes on the Sunday, there will be live music featuring Chipko Jones, and a Sunday Roast at the Red Antler at the SilverStar Village. Cyclists and runners are invited to stay the weekend and enjoy their Canada Day up at the mountain, with more live music on the Monday, and a fireworks finale at the village to end the night.

For more about the weekend, you can check out the latest information at www.bikesilverstar.com.

