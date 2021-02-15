Silver-Hope Dance Academy moves to United Church Hall

It is now located at 310 Queen Street in Hope

Silver-Hope Dance Academy has a new location in the United Church Hall on Queen Street. (Photo/Adam Louis)

Silver-Hope Dance Academy has landed at their new location.

Silver-Hope owner Michelle Richardson said the new location is 310 Queen Street, inside the United Church Hall.

She said the new studio space is working out well.

“Previously, we had a studio with two smaller spaces; this is one large space, during COVID, is working out for safety and peace of mind,” Richardson told The Standard. The new space is about 2,100 square feet and, per the studio’s COVID protocols, will host six dancers per class with plenty of room for social distancing.

“[The United Church Hall] has a long history of having dance classes,” Richardson said. “Many people who have been in Hope for a long time know of that space.”

Currently, Silver-Hope offers a combination of in-person and online dance lessons; Richardson said most students are coming to in-person classes; the dance academy’s protocols are stricter than the suggested provincial health guidelines.

“The families have really appreciated the lengths we go to,” Richardson said.

Even despite COVID, Richardson said the dance academy is planning a year-end recital, which she said would be a significantly modified live event, provided health guidelines permit it.

Silver-Hope Dance Academy hosts dance lessons for children ages two-and-a-half and up; they also hold adult belly dancing classes.

“Kids really need some kind of outlet and have really been enjoying it,” Richardson said. “We’re glad we found a way to get through the worst of COVID.”

The dance academy offers lesson in Agassiz at the Kent Community Recreation and Cultural Centre on Pioneer Avenue.

