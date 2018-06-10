Sidney painter also a preacher

A painting by Patrick Chu of Sidney. He now has his own studio in town, where he sets aside room for other artists to exhibit their work. (Supplied)

Artist Patrick Chu has opened his own gallery in Sidney and is offering space to other artists who need a place to exhibit their work.

Chu said he had been having a difficult time finding a place to exhibit his own paintings (at a reasonable cost), so he decided to open his own studio. There, the public can see his work, as well as that of other local artists.

Specializing in watercolours with a distinctly Chinese flavour, Chu said he recently had his work picked up by an artists’ museum in China, while he was overseas. Eleven of his watercolours, he said, are now on display in China.

Chu noted that it was completely by chance that his art work was noticed by the operators of the museum. He regularly travels to China to build churches or to preach, in some of that country’s more impoverished areas. He said he’s been doing that work of a Christian missionary there since around 1994.

“In the beginning … missionary workers were at risk,” he stated. “After several difficult years, China gradually opened her doors for Christianity. Now, that door is wide open.”

Chu said he recently received some land on which to build a new church, by a local government body. He said he’s headed to China in a week or so, invited to preach by local churches.

To find out more about Chu’s Sidney gallery space, call him at 250-656-1730.