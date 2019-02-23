Sidney LitFest opens a new chapter

Sidney’s popular LitFest returns this April and is looking for sponsors.

The festival was started in 2013 by Sharon Hope and Wendy Picken, and is held every two years.

Despite starting small, it continues to grow and 550 people attended the last event.

“It’s really important to celebrate the literary arts,” says Janet Daines, president of the Sidney and Peninsula Literary Society, which organizes the festival.

Daines says that it is a special experience to listen to famous authors in person and to have your questions answered by them.

In attendance will be 16 well-known authors, including a number of local writers, who are nationally recognized. These include Carla Funk, the former Poet Laureate for Victoria, and local authors Lorna Crozier, Kathy Page and Darrel J McLeod. Two time Giller Prize winner Esi Edugyan will also be in attendance.

Tickets cost $25 for each day’s event, with each day containing a different schedule. On some days there will be panel discussions, on others there will be readings and writing workshops. Authors will also present speeches, talk about their work and answer questions. For some of the events, there is a complimentary glass of wine and music by local swing band Beats Workin’ included in the price of the ticket. On Sunday, April 14, guests can get closer to the authors and eat a hot breakfast with them at their table for $35.

Other big names in books who will be attending the festival are Gail Bowen, David Chariandy and Wayne Johnston.

Daines says the opportunity to meet authors is unique. “It is inspiring and motivating to see readers and authors together.”

The festival is seeking sponsorship in anticipation of higher visitor numbers than before. If you or your business are interested in being a sponsor, Daines ask that you contact the festival website: sidneyliteraryfestival.ca.

LitFest will take place in the SHOAL and Mary Winspear centres from April 12-14.

