Sidney blanketed in snow during final days of summer

‘Tis the season to get a jump on holiday cheer.

Sidney received a festive makeover this week with crews transforming a section of Beacon Avenue into a winter wonderland while shooting scenes for The Christmas House II.

The Christmas House was a 2020 made-for-television film produced for the Hallmark Channel.

Crews shooting The Christmas House II in Sidney turned a stretch of Beacon Avenue into a winter wonderland. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Robert Buckley and Mattia Castrillo are among the actors in The Christmas House II currently shooting in Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

