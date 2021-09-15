Crews and cast shooting The Christmas House II in Sidney crowded the corner of Second Street and Beacon Avenue Wednesday morning Robert Buckley and Mattia Castrillo are among the actors in the Hallmark Channel movie. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Sidney blanketed in snow during final days of summer

Crews spread holiday cheer for Hallmark Christmas movie shoot

‘Tis the season to get a jump on holiday cheer.

Sidney received a festive makeover this week with crews transforming a section of Beacon Avenue into a winter wonderland while shooting scenes for The Christmas House II.

The Christmas House was a 2020 made-for-television film produced for the Hallmark Channel.

ALSO READ: Victoria buzzing with filming activity so far this year

Â 

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

Peninsula News Review

 

Crews shooting The Christmas House II in Sidney turned a stretch of Beacon Avenue into a winter wonderland. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Robert Buckley and Mattia Castrillo are among the actors in The Christmas House II currently shooting in Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Robert Buckley and Mattia Castrillo are among the actors in The Christmas House II currently shooting in Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Crews and cast shooting The Christmas House II in Sidney crowded the corner of Second Street and Beacon Avenue Wednesday morning. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) (Wolf Depner/News Staff)

Previous story
Surrey actors Davis, Howard reunite for ‘Imperfect High’ movie on Lifetime
Next story
Victoria dining event inspires Camosun foodie affair

Just Posted