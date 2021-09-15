Sidney blanketed in snow during final days of summer

‘Tis the season to get a jump on holiday cheer.
Sidney received a festive makeover this week with crews transforming a section of Beacon Avenue into a winter wonderland while shooting scenes for The Christmas House II.
The Christmas House was a 2020 made-for-television film produced for the Hallmark Channel.
Crews shooting The Christmas House II in Sidney turned a stretch of Beacon Avenue into a winter wonderland. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Robert Buckley and Mattia Castrillo are among the actors in The Christmas House II currently shooting in Sidney. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Crews and cast shooting The Christmas House II in Sidney crowded the corner of Second Street and Beacon Avenue Wednesday morning. (Wolf Depner/News Staff) (Wolf Depner/News Staff)