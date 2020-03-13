Sid Williams Theatre responds to government-imposed ban on large events

The Sid Williams Theatre addressed the following announcement in a posting on its website Thursday evening, in response to the government-imposed ban on large gatherings, announced Thursday afternoon:

The Sid Williams Theatre has a capacity of 500 people.

“As of Thursday afternoon, the BC government placed a ban on all events with more than 250 people.

Our box office will be contacting all ticket buyers directly with updates for any cancelled events.

We have a unique challenge with events at the Sid Williams Theatre as the majority are put on by rental clients.

We are working with our rental clients and performers on a course of action for events with less than 250 people. Decisions regarding cancellations are ultimately made by the event organizers unless local and provincial governments mandate otherwise.

For events that may continue with less than 250 people, we are suspending our 50/50 fundraising and lounge service, except for the sale of bottled water at coat check, until further notice.

We’ve taken steps to increase venue cleaning and frequency in communication with our local health authority and our staff are following safe work procedures regarding personal hygiene practices.

We continue to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as necessary.

The latest updates will be posted to our website and social media channels.”

The Record will post any updates.

