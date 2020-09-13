‘Shylock’ pandemic debut for White Rock company

Peninsula Productions has scheduled its first pandemic-restrictions show – a one-person reading of Vancouver playwright Mark Leiren-Young’s Shylock.

Starring Warren Kimmel, the play will be presented in two performances on Sept. 27 (2:30 p.m. and 7 p.m.) at the company’s ‘black box’ theatre space at Centennial Park (14600 North Bluff Rd.).

There will only be 20 tickets available (at $25 per ticket) with full social-distancing in effect.

The award-winning drama focuses on a Jewish actor who finds himself condemned by his own community for his portrayal of the notorious Shylock in Shakespeare’s The Merchant of Venice.

Kimmel – who has appeared on stages around the world including the Barbican Theatre and the Old Vic in London, as well as frequent appearances for Vancouver’s Arts Club – is himself no stranger to the controversial role.

In the 2017 Bard on the Beach season he starred in rep both as Shylock in The Merchant of Venice and in Leiren-Young’s Shylock.

For more information on how to purchase tickets contact info@peninsulaproductions.org

Peace Arch News