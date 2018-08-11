Shuswap Women’s Art Collective puts work on display at Lazuline Art Gallery

Spectators view a collection of art created by nine Shuswap women, as part of a showing at the Lazuline Art Gallery in Salmon Arm. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

A group of nine talented female artists from the Shuswap have their work on display in the Lazuline Art Gallery in Salmon Arm, as part of the Shuswap Women’s Art Collective.

Lisa Figueroa, Tracey Kutscher, Linda Franklin, Wendy Browne, Frieda Martin, Rebecca Shepherd, Janice Cleland, Patricia Smith and Janet Aitken all have their work on display as part of the gallery, showcasing a wide variety of styles and subjects.

The pieces are on display at the Lazuline Art Gallery in Salmon Arm, for more information visit www.lazuline.ca or drop by the gallery space at 101 Hudson Avenue NE.

Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer