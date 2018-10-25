Shuswap trick-or-treaters get cash for their stash

Shuswap Orthodontics’ Dr. Brian Broadwell, centre, is surrounded by staff members, from left, Christi Fox, Risa Starling, Melissa Hamaguchi, Mae Dodge and Loretta Prevost, who are ready once again to accept children’s Halloween candy in return for $5 per pound, from Nov. 1 to 8. (Photo contributed)

Collecting candy at Halloween is often one of children’s favourite activities.

Trying to take some of it away from them can be one of a parent or guardian’s least favourite things.

Enter Shuswap Orthodontics, where Dr. Brian Broadwell and staff believe in making the exchange attractive to the younger set.

Children are invited to turn in their stash to Shuswap Orthodontics where they will receive $5 for every pound of candy they turn in.

As well as cash for their stash, children will receive a draw ticket for a custom designed iPod, and Shuswap Orthodontics will donate one pound of apples to the food bank for every pound of candy they receive in trade.

As well, Shuswap Orthodontics will donate $2.50 per pound of candy to the Literacy Alliance of the Shuswap Society, which helps equip kids and adults with the reading and writing skills they need to be successful.

The candy collection will take place during office hours, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Nov. 1 to 8, excluding Friday and the weekend when the office is closed.

Related: Treat Trail fun

There are a couple of new things to remember about this year’s treat trade. Each child must be present when the candy is exchanged.

“Although we appreciate your parents bringing your candy in, it’s not as fun without you there too,” notes office administrator Melissa Hamaguchi on the Shuswap Orthodontics Facebook page.

Another new rule is that pop is not to be included in the exchange – just chewable candy, please.

But Hamaguchi points out, the event is open to every child in the Shuswap, whether they’re patients or not.

“We want to see as many smiling faces during this event as possible!”

Shuswap Orthodontics is located at #202-571 Sixth St. NE in Salmon Arm.

@SalmonArmbarb.brouwer@saobserver.netLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter