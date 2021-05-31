Shuswap-based Rust Valley Restorers rolling into fourth season

Rust Valley Restorers’ Avery Shoaf, Mike Hall and son Connor Hall have been restoring cars on Mike’s Tappen property for three season’s of the popular History channel show. It was announced on May 26, 2021, that a fourth season has been green lit for production. (Contributed)

There’s no time for rust to take hold on Rust Valley Restorers.

Three months after filming wrapped up on the third season of the popular Tappen, B.C.-based History channel program, media company Corus Entertainment announced on May 26, 2021, that a fourth season had been green lit.

Rust Valley Restorers follows Mike Hall and his crew, including son Connor Hall, Avery Shoaf, Cassidy Mceown, Greg Preece, Rick Hamerston, Sarah Ward and a host of guests as they attempt to restore Mike’s beloved collection of rust heaps – transforming them into slick retro rides – and make some money in the process.

The show’s concept was born from Hall’s attempt to sell his collection of more than 400 vehicles amassed over 40 years. After sharing online that his collection was up for grabs, Hall had people contacting him from all over, including the U.S. and Europe. The exposure, he said, also resulted in people wanting to do a show with him.

During an interview for season three, Hall told the Observer that if fans and the network wanted a season four, “I’m pretty sure we’d deliver it to them.”

A fourth season was likely inevitable given Rust Valley’s popularity, with Corus referring to it as a “top 10 program amongst men 25-54.” Another incentive may be the number of cars still on Hall’s property.

“I think it’s up about 100, but I’m afraid to count,” Hall said in February 2021. “My accountants are all on me, ‘We need an updated inventory.’ And I don’t want to give it to ya!”

In addition to the History channel, seasons 1 and 2 of Rust Valley Restorers is available on Netflix Canada. The show is also running on Amazon’s StackTV.

lachlan@saobserver.net

