Shuswap Barbershop Project hosts evening of music

The Shuswap Barbershop Project presents their first full evening of vocal harmony at The Nexus at First on Saturday, Oct. 27. (Amber Elizabeth photography)

Formed not quite two years ago, Shuswap Barbershop Project is presenting its first full evening of vocal harmony at The Nexus at First on Saturday, Oct. 27.

The Shuswap Barbershop Project Chorus, numbering about a dozen men, has been singing at community events for over a year. Fans of choral music may recall that the chorus was awarded first place in the Community Adult Choir section of the Shuswap Music Festival this past spring. Martin Ketteringham and Margaret Oxley are the Chorus’s music directors.

Renowned Salmon Arm artists Andréa Roberts and Sandy Cameron will be special guest performers in Shuswap Barbershop Project’s inaugural event. Together, Roberts and Cameron will team up to explore the rich timbres and harmonic possibilities of voice and flute.

Joining the Shuswap Barbershop Chorus will be the Kamloops Men’s Chorus (aka “Mostly A-Cappella”) under the direction of Wilf Epp. The Kamloops Men’s Chorus has been performing for eight years, and until this season, their annual show has been presented in November, usually featuring a theme such as “Remembering the Old Westerns,” “The Doo-Wop Era” and “Broadway Memories.”

Their next big show will be at the Coast Hotel Theatre in Kamloops on March 1 and 2, 2019.

Tonal Recall is a barbershop quartet based in Vernon. Rick Hembruch (lead), Paul Hunter (bari), Kris Koenig (bass) and Martin Ketteringham (tenor) have been singing together for three years. They love to laugh, sing, entertain.

“Hooked on Harmony” will be presented at The Nexus at First at 450 Okanagan Ave. East, at 7 p.m. on Saturday, October 27.

Tickets are $15.00 and are available at Bookingham Palace Bookstore, The Pink Cherry, Shuswap Clothing & Shoe Co., or by contacting Gary Weippert at 250-804-0633

Following the show, there will be more singing along with food and drink at the “Afterglow” in the adjoining hall. Tickets are $5 and will be available at the door.

For more information, contact Fred Green, fwgreen2015@gmail.com , 250-833-5099