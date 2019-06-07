Shortcut to Fastlane previews forthcoming rock musical

Contemplating a deal with the devil: Stelio Calagias and Michael Calladine presented a preview of Fastlane to Paradise to Salmo high school students last week. Photo: Elizabeth Cunningham

Submitted

Shortcut to Fastlane is a special event happening Sunday at 7 p.m. in Hart Hall, Nelson. It will give people a chance to preview Doug Jamieson’s exciting new rock musical Fastlane to Paradise.

Kootenay Musical Theatre Society, a new not-for-profit organization, will launch Fastlane to Paradise this fall at Nelson’s Capitol Theatre. All proceeds from the June 9 event will support the production of this musical.

A talented production team is in place for Fastlane to Paradise: Avi Phillips, director; Stelio Calagias, choreographer; Doug Jamieson, music director; Murray Kimber, set designer; Richard Rowberry, producer; Kyla Hurst, costume designer; Dave Ingraham, lighting designer; and Lindsay Clague, assistant choreographer. Several of these team members will be at the Sunday event.

All five principal performers of Fastlane to Paradise — Bessie Wapp, Michael Calladine, Calagias, Clague and Aryn Sheriff — will perform excerpts from the show.

An amazing band has been lined up for the fall production: Clinton Swanson, Michael Perkins, David Restivo, Darren Mahe, Jesse Lee, and Stephen Brockley. Two members of this wickedly talented band — Perkins and Swanson — will help present the excerpts, assisted by Jamieson on piano, Calagias on guitar, and John Galm on percussion.

Phillips, director of the fall production, will perform a solo wordless theatre number called The Sculptor’s Final Piece. The evening will include two performances from Calagias’ studio: the Front Street Dancers will perform On Broadway and the FSD Performance Training Program will perform Deep Peace of the Flock of Stars, a ballet choreographed by Calagias to choral music written by Jamieson, a setting of a poem from the book Fragile Grace by Elizabeth Cunningham.

Tickets are available at Otter Books and at the door. For further information, call 250-352-3117.