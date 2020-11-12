Shop locally,virtually in the Kootenays this holiday season

Kootenay Gallery of Art is offering Christmas at the Gallery

Kootenay Gallery of Art is offering Christmas at the Gallery, the annual exhibition and sale of creations by local artisans.

With the current health circumstances, the gallery has set up new events and protocols to offer safe and healthy shopping options.

Notably, gallery workers will be limiting the number of visitors to 20 people at a time.

As a result, the Friday Nov. 13 opening event will be extended from a couple of hours in the evening to an all-day open house from noon to 7 p.m.

“We are also having a special members-only event to thank them for their support,” explains Executive Director, Val Field.

The COVID pandemic has been difficult for many, especially independent artists and entrepreneurs, who often depend on markets to meet buyers.

“The Kootenay Gallery is proud that Christmas at the Gallery can be a safe space for visitors to access beautiful, hand-crafted Kootenay gift items,” Field said.

The gallery also has a couple of online options in place for those who don’t want to be out in public or for those who don’t have time to shop.

Earlier this spring, when the gallery was locked down, the staff created an online gift shop, kootenaygallerygifts.com.

Not everything from the physical gift shop is available online but the gallery says there are a good number of pottery, jewelry and wood work items there.

Payment can be made by credit card and PayPal.

Or, shoppers can choose to pick up (free), or pay a small shipping fee for local delivery.

As well, there is a virtual shopping event scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 21 from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Via Facebook Live, board members Audrey Maxwell Polovnikoff and Judy Madelung will host the occasion, giving a virtual tour of Christmas at the Gallery. Viewers can message for details about the items, or request to buy goods.

Gift selections can be purchased later in person or over the phone, and shipping options are available both locally and beyond.

The Kootenay Gallery is located at 120 Heritage Way, across the highway from the airport, between the Doukhobor Discovery Centre and the West Kootenay BC SPCA shelter.

From Nov. 13, hours are Tuesday to Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. In December, the gallery will be open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 pm. until Dec. 23. Christmas Eve hours are 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

“This year has been difficult for many people,” the gallery board states.

“The Kootenay Gallery encourages everyone to shop locally when and where you can, whether it is from the gallery, directly from artists, or from other local businesses.”

Trail Daily Times