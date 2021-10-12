Shinedown returning to Penticton for third go in 2022

Shinedown has played the SOEC in 2018 and 2019

Shinedown lit up the stage of the South Okanagan Events Centre on Oct. 15. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)

Rock band Shinedown will be coming back to Penticton for their third time in four years.

The multi-platinum band will be in the South Okanagan Events Centre on Feb. 11, 2022 alongside Pop Evil and Ayron Jones.

During their first visit to Penticton in 2018, the band brought One Bad Son, 10 Years and In This Moment with them. In 2019, Papa Roach, Asking Alexandria and Savage After Midnight joined.

In 2018, Penticton fans were the first to hear an unreleased track from the album Attention Attention.

READ MORE: PHOTOS: Shinedown and Papa Roach light up Penticton’s SOEC

Attention Attention simultaneously hit No. 1 on Billboard’s alternative, top rock and hard rock albums charts, debuted top five on the Billboard 200 and spawned top 10 rock hits Monsters, Devil and Get Up.

Tickets for the show go on sale on Oct. 15 either in person at the Valley First Box Office at the SOEC, or online from www.valleyfirsttix.com. Prices range from $39.50 and $59.50 to $69.50 (including GST, plus service charges).

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

<p<

@PentictonNews newstips@pentictonwesternnews.comLike us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Penticton Western News