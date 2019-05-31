Shari Ulrich plays Grand Forks on Sunday

Canadian music icon Shari Ulrich is coming to Grand Forks.

Ulrich is celebrating 45 years as a touring recording artist and multi-instrumentalist (violin, mandolin, piano, guitar dulcimer and harmonica) with the Borealis Records release of her ninth solo album Back to Shore. It is the 25th of her career, including her work with Pied Pumkin, The Hometown Band, Bill Henderson and Roy Forbes (Ulrich Henderson Forbes), Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor (BTU), and The High Bar Gang, a seven-piece bluegrass band with Barney Bentall.

In that time, Ulrich maintains that “my love of music and performing has never waned,” adding that “I feel more passionate about it than ever and remain utterly enchanted by how music affects us.

“I feel so grateful to be able to be a part of that experience.”

Originally from Northern California, Ulrich found her way to Canada in the early ’70s and shortly after discovered music as her calling. Her work has garnered two Juno awards, five Juno nominations, an induction into the BC Entertainment Hall of Fame and a 2014 Canadian Folk Music Awards for English Songwriter of the Year.

Back to Shore marks her third collaboration with her daughter Julia Graff as engineer and producer, along with Julia’s partner and fellow graduate of McGill’s Master in Music in Sound Recording Program, James Perrella.

No matter the format, or whether it’s an audience of 40 or 4000, she always makes her audiences feel as if they are in her living room.

The room will be cozy wihen Ulrich plays Grand Forks on June 2 at Studio A (7330 2nd St.). Tickets are $20 cash at The Source or online at AliveEntertainment.bpt.me.

Ulrich first played in the Boundary in 1974, when she was touring with her band Pied Pumkin.