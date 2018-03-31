Shane Koyczan.Western News file photo

Shane Koyczan documentary screening planned in Penticton

Koyczan documentary about the poet reconnecting with his father screens as part Kitchen Stove Films

A behind-the-scenes look at acclaimed spoken word artist and Pentictonite Shane Koyczan relationship with his father will be shown as part of the Kitchen Stove Film series on April 5 at Cleland Community Theatre.

The film, Shut up and Say Something, was created by Koyczan’s friend filmmaker Stuart Gilles and directed by Melanie Wood was shot over several years dating back to before the spoken word artist hit the world’s stage at Vancouver Olympics.

The film contrasts career highs with Koyczan’s journey to reunite with his father who he had not spoken to since he was a child.

The documentary debuted at the Vancouver Film Festival last October.

The screening will start at 7 p.m. on April 5 and be followed by a question and answer session with filmmaker Stuart Gilles.

Tickets are $13 for members and $15 for non-members and can be bought at the Penticton Art Gallery.

