Shambhala named best music festival in North America

Shambhala Music Festival is held at the Salmo River Ranch in B.C.

(Shambhala Music Festival - Photo by Bobby Tamez)The Shambala Music Festival is gaining a reputation as one of the most popular music festival events in North America, and it takes place right here in the B.C. community of Salmo. (Photo - Bobby Tamez)

There’s no doubt North America hosts some of the world’s best music festivals.

From the legendary Coachella in the heat of the Colorado Desert to the electric EDC in buzzing Las Vegas, the U.S. seems to have it all.

But, what’s going on up north in Canada?

According to DJ Mag’s annual Best of North America Awards 2019, the best music festival is here in beautiful B.C..

Bringing in thousands of international music lovers, this gem of a festival is deserving of its top spot.

Now in its 22nd year, Shambhala Music Festival is hidden among the trees on a private ranch in Salmo, in the Kootenays.

The entire setting screams mystical retreat in the forest with world-renowned DJ’s spinning the best tunes to get down to.

Also known as ‘home’ for some of its dedicated attendees, the next Shambhala Music Festival takes place July 24 to 27, 2020.

More info here.

READ MORE: Family on way to a wedding when girl, 4, killed in Kootenay highway crash

Natalia Cuevas Huaico