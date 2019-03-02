SGaawaay K’uuna Edge of the Knife coming to the Sid Williams Theatre

SGaawaay K'uuna Edge of the Knife is a 2018 Canadian drama film co-directed by Hluugitgaa Gwaai Edenshaw and Jaada Gyaahlangnaay Helen Haig-Brown.

A still clip from the movie SGaawaay K’uuna Edge of the Knife

SGaawaay K’uuna Edge of the Knife is a 2018 Canadian drama film co-directed by Hluugitgaa Gwaai Edenshaw and Jaada Gyaahlangnaay Helen Haig-Brown.

It is the first feature film spoken only in dialects of the Haida language (with subtitles). Set in 19th century Haida Gwaii, it tells the classic Haida story of the traumatized and stranded man transformed to Gaagiixiid, the wildman.

One aim of the film is to preserve and teach Haida, an endangered language. The film was created primarily by indigenous people, including the co-directors, a mostly amateur crew, and the Haida cast.

First shown on September 1, 2018 to Haida Gwaii residents, whom the film’s creators said were the primary audience, SGaawaay K’uuna Edge of the Knife made its public premiere six days later at the Toronto International Film Festival, which named the film in its annual Canada’s Top Ten list.

A Skype Q&A with director Hluugitgaa Gwaai Edenshaw will follow the screening of the film.

The film is being shown at the Sid Williams Theatre, Tuesday, March 12, at 6:30 p.m.

Admission by donation (suggested $8)