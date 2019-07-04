Seventh annual flamenco festival struts into Victoria

Both free and ticketed performances available to flamenco lovers

The seventh annual Victoria Flamenco Festival is returning to the city. Pictured are the Spanish Dancers of Winnipeg, performing in the 2018 festival. (Photo by Amity Skala)

You don’t need to have rhythm or flare to enjoy flamenco, but you might leave the Victoria Flamenco Festival with a bit of a pep in your step.

“The passion and rhythm of flamenco music and dance” returns for a seventh year in Victoria, bringing dancers, singers and guitarists from around the world to Vancouver Island for a series of performances – some free and some ticketed.

READ ALSO: The fiery flamenco on display in Victoria in July

READ ALSO: Flamenco growing in popularity in Victoria

The first ticketed event – at Hermann’s Jazz Club – features guitarists Juan de Marias, Nazir Salameh and Meer Mahmoud alongside pianist, Jo Ann C. Dalisay on July 25 at 7 p.m.

The second, on Sunday, July 27 at 7:30 p.m. at McPherson Playhouse, is a performance by La Otra Orilla called RITE, which the festival says will “expose the relationship between body, rhythm, voice and guitar.”

“La Otra Orilla’s new traditional format” will engage “both the aficionado and the newcomer to the art of flamenco,” said the Victoria Flamenco Festival in a release.

Free Centennial Park performances are on Friday, July 26 from 5:30-8:30 p.m., Saturday, July 27 from noon-5:40 p.m. and Sunday, July 28 from 12:30-5 p.m.

For more information and tickets, visit victoriaflamencofestival.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter