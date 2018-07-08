Contributed

Seven little kittens find fur-ever homes in Kelowna

The Okanagan Cat Coalition hosts another successful adoption event

The Okanagan Cat Coalition has teamed up once again with Bosley’s by Pet Valu in Kelowna to find a few cute kittens their forever homes.

Hosted at the Bosley’s on Lakeshore Drive between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., seven rambunctious kittens stole hearts, played hard and were adopted into their new families.

The OKCC was established in January 2015 by members of Kelowna SPCA, Okanagan Humane Society, The Responsible Animal Care Society, AlleyCats Alliance and Westbank First Nation.

The group works with veterinarians and concerned citizens to rescue and re-home community cats and kittens in the Okanagan and permanently reduce the breeding population.

To see when the next event is, follow the OKCC on Facebook.

