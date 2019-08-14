Serving up serious caesars at Craft Corner Kitchen

Caesar cocktail fans will want to visit Craft Corner Kitchen this Saturday for the Flair Bartending and Simps Serious Caesar Competition at 7:30 p.m. (Photo from Unsplash)

Those in the mood for spirits this weekend are sure to be dazzled at Craft Corner Kitchen’s Flair Bartending & Simps Serious Caesar Competition.

This no cover competition kicks off at 7:30 p.m. on Aug. 17 and will have local bartenders competing to not only mix up the perfect cocktail or caesar, but to wow attendees with their showmanship in the process. The restaurant, located at 557 Main St., will be allowing guests to purchase these signature creations, once they’ve been judged of course.

“From a flair stand point, it’s an overall performance. Some of these competitors put a lot of passion into these routines, some of them compete all over the place. The roster is all local bartenders,” said Dave Simpson, VP of operations with Simp’s Syrups, the brand behind the Simps Caesar mix the competitors will be using. “Some of them will have music and kind of choreograph a routine, so that’s what they’re getting judged on. It’s basically making drinks and being entertaining while you’re at it. And it’s not neccessarily just juggling bottles, you can work with props like napkins or glassware or you name it.”

Simpson said that Jonathan Cote, owner of Craft Corner Kitchen, is a very well-known mixologist in the industry, which is likely why he was inspired to host his own competition. Simpson said this is great, especially since more and more venues that would typically host flair bartenders and competitions are closing their doors.

“When he said that we should do a caesar competition, which is really special for me since we’re a local company that produces a caesar mix and he carries it in his restaurant, so I thought it was great,” said Simpson. “So you have a couple of guys that are both owners that can throw some things up in the air and entertain the crowd and still make drinks without getting any spills or other deductions. And it’s Canada’s national cocktail so I’m really excited about this.”

Simpson added that competitors will also be judged on creativity when crafting the perfect caesar, and taste will definitely play a factor.

“The creativity on that end will be coming up with the best-tasting caesar. And I know Jon sells a ton of caesars so he’ll be going for that.”

For more information about the Flair Bartending & Simps Serious Caesar Competition, visit the event’s Facebook page.

