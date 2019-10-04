Seriously? Jeff Dunham brings tour to Abbotsford for only B.C. stop

Comedian and ventriloquist Jeff Dunham brings his Seriously? tour to Abbotsford in April.

Ventriloquist and comedian Jeff Dunham is bringing his cast of characters to Abbotsford once again.

Dunham, who has brought his tour to Abbotsford on several previous occasions, returns to the city on Wednesday, April 22 at Abbotsford Centre.

It’s the only B.C. stop in his Seriously? tour and only one of five shows in all of Canada. (The other four are in Ontario.)

For more than 12 years, Dunham and his cohorts Peanut, Walter, José Jalapeño, Bubba J. and Achmed the Dead Terrorist have filled arenas across the U.S. and the world.

Now, they are setting out on their brand-new international tour, hitting a total of 63 cities.

The Seriously? tour includes the newest member of the troupe, “Larry.”

As the president’s personal advisor, he gives his hilarious take on what it’s like to work at the White House.

Additionally, Dunham has just released his next Netflix Originals standup special, Jeff Dunham: Beside Himself, taped June 21 and 22 at the American Airlines Center in his hometown of Dallas, Texas.

Following the success of 2017’s Jeff Dunham: Relative Disaster, the new show is Dunham’s second special for Netflix Originals, and the ninth in his string of record-breaking standup television events.

Dunham has built an entertainment empire over years of non-stop touring and performance innovation.

With 10 million followers on Facebook and over 2.1 million YouTube subscribers, amassing well over a billion views, the comedian/ventriloquist has carved out his own unique space in the comedy world.

His accomplishments have led to record-breaking viewership with his standup specials on NBC, Netflix and Comedy Central.

A Texas native, after graduating from Baylor University, Dunham moved to Los Angeles and soon became a sensation on the national comedy club circuit.

He later conquered the comedy world by becoming a multi-platinum-selling DVD artist and achieving record-breaking ratings on both cable and network TV.

His 2015 standup special, Unhinged in Hollywood, debuted on NBC Primetime and ranked as the time period’s top non-sports program on the Big 4 in every key measure.

The special was re-broadcast on Comedy Central and was the top-rated special of the year for the entire network.

Dunham’s previous standup specials – Arguing with Myself, Spark of Insanity A Very Special Christmas, Controlled Chaos, Minding the Monsters, and All Over the Map – have garnered record-breaking numbers by either claiming “most watched” or “highest rated” on Comedy Central.

His autobiography – All By My Selves: Walter, Peanut, Achmed and Me – was on the New York Times’ Bestseller list three weeks in a row.

Dunham has also been awarded Billboard’s Top Comedy Tour for three years based on box office sales.

Dunham’s contribution to the world of show business and comedy was recognized in 2017, when he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Tickets for the Abbotsford show are $63 (plus service fees). They go on sale to the general public on Monday, Oct. 7 at 10 a.m. at jeffdunham.com.

