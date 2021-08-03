Series of jazz concerts slated for Anderton Gardens in Comox

The Garden Stage at the Gardens at Anderton will be the site for a series of concerts put on by the Georgia Straight Jazz Society. Photo supplied

Malcolm Holt

Special to The Record

After almost a year of inactivity due to the COVID pandemic, the Georgia Straight Jazz Society is pleased to present three summer concerts at The Gardens on Anderton.

In keeping with its Thursday night jazz tradition, each of these August events will be held between 4-6 p.m. on the garden stage as follows:

Indigo Jazz, Aug. 5

Jazz Sympatico, Aug. 12

Ralph Barrat and Blaine Dunaway, Aug. 19

Tickets ($25) are available at Laughing Oyster Bookstore. Payment may be made by cash, bank card or credit card.

Shaded seating under the marquis will be available for all in attendance, so the heatwave, should it continue, will not result in any discomfort in this gorgeous open-air setting. You’re invited to bring your own picnics and drinks and select other shaded locations in the Gardens if you choose. Soft drinks and snacks will also be for sale.

At a time when the Jazz Society’s future venue options are still under consideration, with no planned autumn season, this will be a special opportunity for jazz fans to socialize and renew friendships. More importantly, it will enable folks who are new to the Valley to experience some of this region’s finest jazz musicians in a wonderful garden.

Visit www.georgiastraightjazz.com for additional information.

