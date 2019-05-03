Serenata Singers perform spring concert in Abbotsford

The Serenata Singers hold their spring concert, Stand in the Light, on Saturday, May 4 in Abbotsford.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. at St. Matthew Anglican Church (2010 Guilford Drive).

The group performs an eclectic mix of music, drawn this time from ancient and contemporary chants, sonorous Russian prayer, art songs, folk songs, and more.

The singers will be joined by master percussionist Boris Sichon.

A reception follows the concert, and concert-goers have an opportunity to win one of nine gift baskets.

Tickets for the concert are $15 for adults, $10 for students (13 and older) and free for kids 12 and under. They are available at King’s Music, from choir members and at the door.